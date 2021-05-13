Xstreme Athletics tumble and cheerleading squad have been invited to Walt Disney World

The X-streme athletics, a local tumble and cheerleading team were invited to one of the most renowned competitions in the nation. The tumble and cheer competition in Orlando, Florida; and you guessed it, Walt Disney World. But you can only be invited to this competition. They have 2 NCA national titles and have earned a bid to this summit every year.

“I want to be on a worlds team and eventually be like really good and be a world champion and NCA champion and win nationals and worlds”, said Hadley Jones.

“Usually I get like very nervous, and I like I always go out to eat and I hang out with all of our friends and then we usually head and warm up and stuff”, said Paris Chance.

