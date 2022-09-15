Despite the change for Wossman’s football team, the goal is obviously still the same: to win, and advance deep in the playoffs.

Lake Charles native Terence Cahee II is in his first season leading the Wildcats. And, their schedule this month alone is a lot to fight through before district play.

Week One, the ‘Cats earned a road victory over Booker T. Washington (Shreveport). However, last week the team was shutout at home by Northwood (Shreveport).

This Friday, Wossman welcomes Mentorship Academy from Baton Rouge, and perennial winner, Calvary Baptist in two weeks.

KTVE Sports catches up with Cahee II and company to discuss tough scheduling and how it builds their team going forward.



