Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wossman is writing a new narrative and bringing energy back into the football program with their scorching start to the season and with a big matchup up they’re focused on continuing their dominance.

The Wildcats are 3-0 for the first time since 2008 but with the team facing Calvary Baptist Academy who is also undefeated, they want to get their revenge back from last year after losing 52-20.

Friday’s game will be the first in a line of three consecutive road games for Wossman, but so far, they have proven that they’re offense and defense can travel and perform. They have scored over 40 points twice and have only allowed one touchdown so far.

The game versus Calvary Baptist Academy will take place on Friday at 7 p.m.