Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Wossman Wildcats are ready to pounce with football season around the corner. The 4-7 season from last year has become a glimpse of the past with everyone in the building and feeling like this is their year to shock the region.

The Wildcats were in need of an overhaul after losing 17 players to graduation like All-state defensive back Sam Farmer. Head Coach Terence Cahee II says he isn’t too much worried about the players that are no longer on the team because he says it more than a few talented players to win games, “the game is won by playing eleven on eleven.”

The Wildcats are a couple years removed from the playoffs, but the goal isn’t just to get there, they’re trying to turn things around and bring the trophy home and bring glory back to the Wossman fanbase.