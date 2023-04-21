WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The LHSAA Track and Field Districts Championships are in the books. The Wossman Wildcats Boys and Sterlington Lady Panthers claim district champs for 1-3A on Wednesday, April 19th, at Sterlington High School Football Stadium.

Wossman Wildcat’s Boys 4×400 Relay Team

The Wildcats clinched the title after the 4×400 relay event and the Lady Panthers came up in big points in the long distance and field events to clinch the district championship title.

LHSAA Regionals is set to be held at ULM Brown stadium next week on April 26th.