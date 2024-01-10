Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — High Basketball district play kicked off this week and gets no better than the Richwood Rams walking down the street for a rival clash with the Wossman Wildcats, and it was a game fans will be talking about for a while.

Wossman came in riding high after winning the Don Redden/Keith Brown Memorial Classic for the third consecutive year, but the Rams were looking to spoil the party and they put the Wildcats in unfamiliar territory by jumping out to an early lead and forcing Wossman to play from behind in the first half. The Rams held tight and went into halftime with a one-point lead and dampened some of the spirits dressed in purple and gold.

Wossman Guard Jordan Comanche did not get a lot of run time after getting into early foul trouble, but his counterparts made up for his absence. Wossman guard Zion weeks carved up the defense with 17pts and his backcourt partner Antron Mason ii chipped in with 16 points of his own. Krystian Lewis turned on the switch in the second half with 13 of his 17 pts in the final quarters for Wossman

The Rams saw their lead quickly disappear in the second half getting down by as many as 10 points before getting back within reach with the help of Austin Love knocking down a couple shots from behind the arc in the fourth quarter to close gap.

Xzander Washington created a presence around the rim with 19 points, but it was the final two points that mattered the most. Washington got fouled in the act of putting up a basket in a one possession game and the entire building exploded.

Fans were on the edge of their seat with Washington at the free throw line with the chance to tie the game up and send it to overtime with just over two seconds left on the clock. The entire gym held their breath as Washington’s attempt went up, but it would clank off the rim and the Wildcats escaped with the 60-59 win.

The Wildcats extend their win streak to 13 games in a row. The rematch between the two schools will take place in two weeks on January 23rd at Richwood High School.