WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s edition of women in sports, we put a spotlight on two upcoming high school girls’ basketball quarterfinal match-ups between No. 1 Wossman vs. No. 8 Bastrop.

Wossman is looking to defend its title as a division II state championship in 2022.

While Bastrop who was knocked out in the top 28 round, is playing with a chip on their shoulders.

Earlier this week, Wossman defeated Abbeville 66-33, game leaders who led the Lady Wildcats to victory. Brittany Burton scored 11 points and had 13 rebounds and reining MVP Danaya Ross finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds,2 blocks, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

Another upcoming high school girls’ basketball quarter-final match-up is West Monroe’s

No.4 Claiborne Christian facing off No. 5 Plainview.

Claiborne Christian has had a pretty impressive season they come in the playoff season

ranked number 4 in the select division five conference with a 17-9 record.

Last month we highlighted senior center Lexy Robinson South Arkansas commit

along with her teammates gearing up for a battle Thursday night Feb 23rd. at 6:00 p.m.

as the team scoring average is separated by six points so we send all the best wishes

to Claiborne Christian to make it to the semi-final round.

Other High School Girls’ Basketball games are on Thursday, Feb 23rd. Check out the listing below.

2023 LHSAA Girls’ Basketball Playoff Bracket

Tip-off for each game is slated for 6 p.m.

Division II (Non-Select)

No. 1 Wossman vs. No. 8 Bastrop at Wossman Gymnasium.

Division III (Non-Select)

No 3. Springfield vs. No 11. Winnfield at Springfield

No. 5 Union Parish vs. No. 13 West Lake at Union Parish

Division IV (Non-Select)

No. 3 Oak Grove vs. No. 6 Lasalle at Oak Grove

Division V (Non-Select)

No. 3 Gibsland-Coleman vs. No. 6 Florien at Gibsland-Coleman

Division IV (Select)

No. 4 Ouachita Christian vs. No. 5 Central Catholic at Ouachita Christian School

No. 2 Northwood-Lena vs. No. 7 Cedar Creek at Northwood-Lena

Division V (Select)

No. 4 Claiborne Christian vs. No. 5 Plainview at Claiborne Christian