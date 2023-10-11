RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On FOX 14 News at 9, This week’s Woman in Sports Reporter Dominique Williams highlighted one high school team out of Lincoln parish who is reclaiming their throne. The Ruston High Bearcats Volleyball team is the 2023 District Champions for the LHSAA Division 2-1. The Bearcats defeated Alexandra Tuesday night in all three sets. The game leaders of the match were Senior’s Jade Smith, Harper Cauley and Hannah Rollins. Smith, Rollins and Cauley combined for 26 kills at the net while Cauley had combined for 14 digs and Rollins had 5 Aces served.

Inside the numbers as a team:

Jade Smith had a game-high of 10 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs.

Harper Cauley finished with 9 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs, and 2 assists.

Hannah Rollins finished with 7 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, and 5 Aces.

Up Next:

With less than three weeks left in the Louisiana high school volleyball season. The Ruston Bearcats have not dropped a set since September 23, as the ladies return back to action on Saturday Oct. 14th. Ruston will host East Ascension at the Ruston Sports Complex with first serve at 1 p.m.