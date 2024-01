RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Do you have a daughter or know someone who is a woman in sports we want to celebrate them during the sportscast. You can send us their name, photo, video, and what sport they play along with a short bio.

Submit Your Next Star Athlete!

Do you have a daughter or a Woman in Sports? We want to celebrate them on our sportscast.

Just like you saw with the Lady Techsters Basketball team we want to highlight you being a Woman in Sports.