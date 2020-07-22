With safety measures, due to COVID-19, the 69th annual Cottonstates Invitational is set to begin Wednesday at Monroe’s Bayou DeSiard Country Club

As Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards kept the state in “Phase 2” on Tuesday, golf is still going to be played in our area.

The 69th annual Cottonstates Invitational will begin Wednesday at Monroe’s Bayou DeSiard Country Club. The tournament brings some of the top collegiate and amateur talent in the world.

This year’s tournament will include a local standout: ULM star Guillaume Fanonnell. He’s ranked the 359th player in the world, to date.

Overall, 10 of the world’s Top 100 golfers were take over Bayou DeSiard.

Tournament chairman, Stewart Causey, explained the safety measures that will take place, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re complying with state mandates to the extent we can, ” says Causey. “Everyone is required to wear masks inside the facility and around as possible. We’re not letting players exchange cards … “

NBC 10 Sports will have more coverage of the 69th annual Cottonstates Invitational throughout the week.