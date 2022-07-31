METAIRIE, La. – One aspect of his game that quarterback Jameis Winston is working on during Saints training camp is his short area accuracy.

Winston’s first two throws of the day were picks. However, head coach Dennis Allen says he’s not concerned and neither are Winston’s teammates.

“He’s been pretty accurate, you know? Obviously, you know, we’ve met him, we’ve missed a couple, but at the end of the day we make sure that we stay out of practice,” said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“That’s where his work ethic shows. Staying after practice to make sure that we can hit those routes that we may have missed in practice, or if he just didn’t get it and he wants to get it. He has the incredible work ethic.”

“I thought he responded well the next two plays,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

“I told him that out on the field. That’s what you have to be able to do. It’s not a perfect game played by perfect people. There’s going to be mistakes that are made. How do you respond to them? I thought he did a nice job of responding.”

“From a wide receiver standpoint, I think it’s more about the angles that we’re setting or certain routes that we run,” said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“Once we set an angle, we supposed to stay on that angle. So for us, whether we got to evade someone or change our angle a little bit, that can mess up the quarterback a little bit. A lot of it goes hand-in-hand with not only how the ball is being thrown but, what we’re doing as receivers and how we run our routes.”

Dennis Allen gave the Saints Sunday off. The Who Dat are back in action on Monday with pads.