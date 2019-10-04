Winnfield is over .500, Haynesville gets second win of the season

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WINNFIELD 39, BUCKEYE 6

HAYNESVILLE 47, MAGNOLIA SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE 0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss