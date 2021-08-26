Win-ning attitude: Bastrop baseball star and All-American Jamichael Winfield had an adventurous summer

“I just love playing baseball, I love the game and stuff, ” says Bastrop Rams baseball star Jamichael Winfield.

As it appears it’s Jamichael Winfield’s world and we’re all living in it. The Bastrop native has an experience of a lifetime. He played on the national stage at Baseball Factory’s ‘All-American Game’ in Arizona.

It was a lot of training, ” says Winfield. “It was a good opportunity to go play in it. I had a lot of fun. They had a lot of folks come talk to us and stuff. A lot of minor league players, and old major league players and college coaches.”

You can even call this current Ram a champion.

“When I went to Florida in the last few weeks, I played with a different group of kids, ” says Winfield. “And, in that tournament they won the World Series, in that tournament of Baseball Factory.”

By the way, through the incoming senior’s career in Bastrop, he’s batting .342. And, he’s a two-time all-district selection. So far, Winfield has only received an invite to Southeastern’s baseball camp.

“It’s been good. You’ll hear good things. You’ll hear bad things. But, I don’t too much worry about it and stuff like that. I just love playing baseball.”

The sky’s the limit for Jamichael Winfield. And, the thought of taking his career from Bastrop to the collegiate level?

“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be a good opportunity.”