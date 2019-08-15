Williams Scores 28 in Spain Exhibition Opener for LSU

MADRID, Spain – The LSU men’s basketball team got 28 points and nine rebounds from Emmitt Williams but fell to the Dominican Republic National Team, 92-88, Thursday night at the Comunidad de Madrid.

The game was the opener of the NCAA-allowed, once-every-four-years exhibition tour of Spain by LSU against an older and more experienced team that is 18th in the FIBA World Poll and warming up for the FIBA World Cup in China that begins at the end of the month.

LSU was able to rally from 10 down in the third quarter, 64-54, and came all the way back to take the lead after an intentional foul on Javonte Smart led to two free throws, and a Charles Manning Jr. put back on the in-bounds that gave LSU the lead for the first time in the second half at 81-80 with less than four minutes to play.

Both teams scored and Marshall Graves drove the lane to give LSU an 85-82 lead with 2:42 to play. From there, the Dominican Republic scored 10 points to LSU’s three to score the final margin.

Besides Williams, Trendon Watford had 18 points with Smart and Skylar Mays each getting 12.

The Tigers travel to Valencia for a noon CT tipoff on Saturday, as the 10-day tour continues.

