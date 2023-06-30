RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The summer basketball season continues to heat up

over 20 teams will hit the hardwood this weekend for the Top-of-the-Boot Classic.

Over dozen of hoopers from the elementary through high school age group will showcase their talent in the tournament.

Every summer Louisiana elite basketball players travel the country to compete

in various tournaments.

WBBP AAU Girls’ Basketball team is practicing for their upcoming tournament

in Ruston, Louisiana.

The Top-of-the-Boot Classic returns to North Louisiana and the ladies are excited about the showcase.

The classic is hosted by the williams brothers basketball program and Carroll high school lady bulldogs head basketball coach Reggie williamsThe Williams Brothers Program has produced over dozen of basketball players both girls and boys from the 5th grade to the 10th-grade level.

Incoming freshmen Taylor Ross (Carroll high school), Angelica Green (Ruston high school), and sophomore Enizha Graham (Summerfield high school) have been playing for the AAU team since elementary school.

The ladies shared what motivated them to start playing basketball at such an early age. “Ever since my brothers and sisters played in high school. Then when I got older it became something I wanted to do and it took my mind off school, says Graham”

Angelica adds “Ever since I was little I just had the motivation for it and I knew I was going to be a good player and I had my parents and my teammates supporting me, says Green.”

Taylor Ross says “The people around me, my teammates, schools, and my coaches.”

The tournament allows the players to continue getting exposure to future college programs. Plus the eighth-grade group is focused on elevating their game, as they transition to the high school basketball level in the upcoming school year.

The ladies already have their mindset on what to take away from the tournament.



“We haven’t played in a long time so getting the bond makes our coaches happy since we haven’t played in a long time,” says Green.

As the off-season is the best time to put in the extra work on the court the ladies shared one of their team and personal goals they would like to achieve before the end of summer.



“Get better and push me telling myself I can do it even when others

looking down on me, plus being motivated and getting better at everything I do,” says Green.



Tip-off for the tournament is set for July 1st and 2nd at 10 am at the Ruston Sports Complex.