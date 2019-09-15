Wilkerson’s walk-off gives SAU incredible win over OKB

Southern Arkansas’s longest active home winning streak in the nation will live to see another day after the Muleriders were able to escape with a win Saturday night, thanks to a last second 48 yard field goal from Austin Wilkerson. The win improves SAU to 2-0 on the year.

The game would go back and forth through much of the first half. The Muleriders would hold a slim 3 point lead at the break, thanks to a couple long touchdown passes from Hayden Mallory. He would find Micah Small in the first quarter from 40 yards out, then find Jared Lancaster from 64 yards out in the second. The Bison would continue to battle though, and use a 5 play, 52 yard drive late in the 4th to take a 1 point lead with just 31 seconds remaining in the ball game. With their backs up against the wall, Mallory would drive his team down the field before Wilkerson was able to kick the game winning field goal.