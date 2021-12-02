‘When I walked through the door three years ago, I could tell it’s a special place …’ El Dorado’s Steven Jones reflects on state title run bringing two communities together

For the first time since 2013, El Dorado (10-2) finds themselves as one of the last two teams remaining, for championship weekend. On Saturday, the Wildcats will meet Greenwood (9-3) in the Class 6A championship game, at noon.

Last Friday, El Dorado defeated Marion, 60-27, in the semifinals. It was the ‘Cats second victory over the Patriots this season. The Steven Jones led bunch are averaging 47 points per game to date.

Coach Jones addressed the media and focused on how El Dorado first title game appearance in eight years is bringing the South Arkansas city together.

“When I walked through the door three years ago, I could tell it’s a special place, ” says Jones. “The same things that I said about Greenwood. It’s the culture, it’s the fanbase, it’s the community, it’s a football town. Greenwood. El Dorado. It’s like two Texas high schools, as far as high school football goes. What a matchup for a state championship game.”