What’s the Frequency?: Sportstalk 97.7 is down, but not out

On a Thursday afternoon, during a time when sports is at a complete standstill. Sports talk radio host Sean Fox opens his show.

“We’ll be here for the next three hours, talking sports.”

Radio is such a perfect medium for the transmission of poetry, primarily because there is just the voice, and no visual distraction. However, the owners of Sports Talk 97.7 didn’t expect this distraction.

“It’s a little bit more than the power being out, ” says Fox. “We probably won’t be going back on the air for a little while.”

Recent storms in the area caused the tower of KNBB radio to collapse, which destroyed it in the process.

“My boss is the first one that gets the notice, ” Fox continues. “He got [the notification] in the middle of the night. He thought, ‘Well, go check early in the morning when it starts to get light.’ Well at about 6:30, we get the call, the entire tower had completely fallen over.”

The show must go on – and it is. But, they’re on a different signal, for now.

“We’re still broadcasting out of the 97.7 studio, we’re just on the 99.3 frequency, ” says Fox. “And, they, Retro Radio went from 99.3 to 96.3. So considering the circumstance, we’re trying to make lemonade out of a really bad batch of lemons.”

According to Red Peach Radio manager Gary McKinney, costs to repair the downed tower could reach up to $50,000. And, no timetable has been given as to when 97.7 will be up and running.

“A lot of people have asked, ‘Insurance, right?’ Well you would think insurance, yes. But, all of this goes above me, ” says Fox. “I know it’s not cheap.”

Much like everything that’s happening in the sports world, this too shall pass.

“Perspectives will change, ” Fox says. “And, we’ll be a little bit nicer to each other. I hope not, because sports wise, that’s what makes rivalries great.”