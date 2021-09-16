What did Sonny Dykes tell Skip Holtz before taking the Louisiana Tech gig in 2013?

It’s reunion weekend in Ruston. Former Louisiana Tech Head Football Coach, Sonny Dykes returns as a visitor.

Dykes led the Bulldogs for two seasons. The high mark was winning the 2011 Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego. The Texas native left for Cal after the 2012 season.

Skip Holtz replaced Dykes in 2013. Nine seasons later, the two will reunite on the gridiron at Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday.

Holtz reveals what Dykes told him before taking the job.

“I did talk to him when we were going through the process, ” says Holtz. “He speaks highly of Ruston. Really [he] told me I’d be crazy if I didn’t want to come in here and have the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach at Louisiana Tech. He did a fantastic job here.”