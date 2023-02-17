The event baseball fans have long waited for will still be taking place – just at a different location.

First pitch for Bayou Jamb Baseball 2023 will now happen from Ruston High School’s baseball field located at 300 Leon Barmore Way.

Due to wet field conditions at West Monroe High School, the event was forced to change venues just hours before the start.

SCHEDULE (all games on Saturday, February 18):

OCS vs. Neville (10:00 a.m.)

Neville vs. Ouachita (11:30 a.m.)

Ouachita vs. OCS (1:00 p.m.)

Ruston vs. West Ouachita (2:30 a.m.)

West Ouachita vs. West Monroe (4:00 p.m.)

West Monroe vs. Ruston (5:30 p.m.)