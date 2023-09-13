WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Ouachita varsity football team won Friday’s Sept. 8 home non-conference game against Jonesboro-Hodge by a score of 44-12. The Chiefs come into week three 2-0 on the season and will travel to Monroe, Louisiana for a non-conference match-up versus the Richwood Rams.

“We’re excited coming off a win this past week. We put that bed on Sunday after filming. We got in the film room and cleaned up some steaks and got all the field this week and try to make everything you know to go as planned but we feel real good l about it, said West Ouachita Head Coach Mike Rainwater.”

Flashback: West Ouachita defeated Richwood last season 27-26 at home after starting the first half on the slow end. The Chiefs rallied in the second half scoring 21 points to defeat the Rams at home.

“Last year in the beginning we came out flat we didn’t we didn’t we have any rid of in the second half we put up 21 points so he’s able to come back and win the game I feel like this game Friday we can come off like really come out there flat we gotta come out fast, says Senior Running back Antonio Ford.”

The team looks to correct their mistakes on offense by protecting the ball and eliminating the turnovers.

“First off the fumbling and turning the ball over! We gotta fix that we can’t win against bigger teams if we’re not protecting the ball on the line of scrimmage, says Senior Right Guard Garrett Varnell.” He continues “I think we’re doing pretty good so far just need to get better”

With two days left until kick-off, the coaching staff is taking the measurements of producing a young team to grow each week as they prep for district play in two weeks.

“Look we had the guy carry a football during class here at school all week, long in the hallways, and all that going back to an old movie, called the program putting the football in your hands and make sure they came back and protected it that evening, says Rainwater.”

Game Details: Friday’s kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Richwood High School