West Monroe’s Rayshawn Pleasant on committing to Louisiana Tech, ” … bigger chip on your shoulder knowing you’re playing in your hometown … “

“The best decision for me and my family, ” says West Monroe defensive back and kick returner Rayshawn Pleasant. “They showed a lot of love.”

They is Louisiana Tech. The incoming senior defensive back recently committed to play collegiately in Ruston over other options.

“It’s just you have a bigger chip on your shoulder knowing you’re playing in your hometown, knowing that’s where you were born and raised, ” says Pleasant.

The chip on the shoulder for the three-star athlete and 49th ranked recruit in all of Louisiana?

“I tore my ACL, ” says Pleasant. “I didn’t get to play my junior season because I tore my ACL. [I’m] just trying to prove myself and show that I’m still the athlete everybody says I am.”

The agony of not suiting up during the Rebels’ 6-2, 2020 COVID-19 season, hurt worse than any busted play.

“You know going to the games. Seeing all of my teammates. Playing, winning without me, losing without me, it was most definitely one of the biggest things going through my process was going to the games and seeing my teammates and balling with them, ” says Pleasant.

Rayshawn had an interception and four pass break-ups, even returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, when he last played in 2019. He’s looking to ball out his senior season.

“I just try to go in each and everyday knowing that last year I wasn’t able to do that, ” says Pleasant. “So, I just try to [not take it for granted], hanging out with them, and work out and train with them.”