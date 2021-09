Exciting news if you’re a West Monroe or LSU fan. It appears one of our own, is headed to Baton Rouge.

Rebels incoming sophomore, John Pearson, continues the family tradition and commits to LSU.

The announcement was made on Twitter, on Tuesday evening.

Unfortunately, he suffered a torn labrum during his freshman year while playing football and didn’t participate in baseball this past season.

John, joins his brothers Josh and Jacob as those who have previously committed to play for the Tigers.