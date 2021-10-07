West Monroe welcomes Alexandria Senior High, with hopes of handing Trojans their first loss

There’s plenty of exciting district high school football matchups in our area. One of those? Alexandria and West Monroe.

The Rebels (2-2) have hopes on giving the Trojans (5-0) their first loss of the season.

Players, certainly, haven’t forgotten West Monroe’s chances of playing in the 5A State Championship were put to a screeching heart thanks to ASH.

The Trojans are led by Thomas Bachman, the son of Louisiana coaching legend, John Bachman. NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian asked West Monroe Head Football Coach, Jerry Arledge, about speaking to Coach Bachman this week, before Friday’s game.

“Well we have, ” says Bachman. “He’s doing a great job of coaching and recruiting. It’s legal in Rapides Parish. They have open enrollment. You can go to any school you want to. [Alexandria] does a great job of those kids in there.

West Monroe hosts Alexandria Senior High, Friday at 7:00.