West Monroe to host boxing’s “Golden Gloves” event for first time ever

Nearly one hundred of the country’s top boxers will clash in West Monroe this weekend. One of the nation’s premiere events, the Golden Gloves, will take place at the West Monroe Recreational Center, beginning Saturday. The two-day event will feature athletes from various weight classes, competing in the ring.

This weekend is part of a special year for the West Monroe Boxing Club, which celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Winners from this weekend, advance to the ‘Mid-South’ tournament in Memphis next month.

NBC 10 Sports sits down with club owner, Sparky McDuffie, on the huge event headed to town.