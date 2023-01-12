Is this the best West Monroe soccer team ever? That question has been asked, and many say it is. The Rebels entered Thursday, 12-3 overall. The Lady Rebels, who are 13-4, picked up a 1-0 victory over Alexandria Senior High School.

The Steven Dickman led Rebels shutout the rival Trojans, 4-0, in a cold and windy night at Don Shows Field/Rebel Stadium.

West Monroe’s Brendan O’ Toole, Kareem El-Giar, Tanner Bentz and Carlos Limas each had goals in Thursday’s victory.

The Rebels are off until Tuesday, when they host Pineville at 5:30. The Lady Rebels travel to Pineville for their match at 5:30, on Tuesday.