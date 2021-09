WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- On September 11, 2001, an unprecedented attack on our nation took place that would become one of the most pivotal points in American history since Pearl Harbor. Lives were lost that day and many lives were altered because of the attack led by the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda. This Saturday will mark the 20-year anniversary of that attack on the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Still, 20 years later, we remember and will never forget how this terrorist attack against our nation changed many things across the world.