West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There’s a lot to love when it comes to rival games, and when the season starts to wind down teams begin to figure out who they are like the West Monroe Rebels who are primed for a deep playoff run, but this week they face a familiar foe.

The Rebels take on the Ouachita Parish Lions, a team they have handled easily in past years; nine of the last 10 matchups have been wins for the Rebels. The Lions will surely lean on their running game with the talent at their disposal in the backfield like C.J. Spurs and Kylon Bell who are combining for around 134 yards on the ground per game this season. West Monroe Interim Head Coach Kevin Davis is hoping to stifle that gameplan.

“You have to put more in the box than they can handle sometimes and make them throw the ball. They have a lot of skill back there, and they’re fast on the back end defensively too so we’ve got to be able to control that part as well,” said Davis.

The Rebels are coming off their second straight district win against West Ouachita, but they also have something in common with Ouachita this week. Davis previously served as the offensive coordinator for both programs and spoke about what it’s like to go up against former schools.

“I know those guys and I coached with those guys so it’s one of those things where you want to get the game over with. I like them and what they do over there, they coach well, but it’s a district game that we’ve got to win and that’s how we look at it,” said Davis.

The game is set for Friday at 7 P.M. at Ouachita Parish High School.