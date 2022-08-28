West Monroe High School’s powerlifting program is known for producing state champions. But, now the team has a world champion.

Sunday, Kasee Sketoe won the Internation Powerlifting Federation, 69 kilogram Sub-Junior World Championship, in Istanbul, Turkey.

The senior won a gold medal in the squat (363), bench press (253), deadlift (347), and gold overall with 964 total. Sketoe was just short of the world record of 396.

Fellow West Monroe senior Karson Oliver will compete on the platform on Monday, for a chance to bring back more gold. She’ll begin lifting at 6:30 a.m.