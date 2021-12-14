West Monroe native Andrew Whitworth makes NFL history

It was over two decades ago, Andrew Whitworth starred in front of thousands, under the lights at Rebel Stadium. 20 years later, the West Monroe High alum is still making waves in the football world.

The former Rebel became the first player in professional football history to start at the left tackle position, at 40-years old. Whitworth, who turned 40 on Sunday, joined five others who have played on the offensive line, but not start.

During a 2020 interview, I had the chance to catch up with Whitworth and asked him what makes the Rams organization special.

“Just the environment, the team, the organization has been tremendous, ” Whitworth says. “Getting the chance to play for Sean McVay, really the coaching staff and the entire building, there are some really special individuals … “

Monday, Whit’s Rams defeated the Cardinals, 30-23. Another local tie in? Neville alum, Rashard Lawrence is a member of the Cards.