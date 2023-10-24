West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It only took one week for everything to shake up for the West Monroe Rebels football season before it ever had to chance to get fully started. The release of one coach left another with the job of picking up the pieces and, not letting the Rebels legacy falter in the process.

West Monroe came off a big week one victory against the Sterlington Panthers, and things began to unravel with the suspension of Todd Garvin that shortly after resulted in him being released from his coaching duties with the school. The Rebels soon were unsure of what was to come of the immediate future of the season, but with interim head coach Kevin Davis stepping up to the plate and taking over, a bleak vision soon became clear.

The pressure Davis was under became immense with the firing and being the first coach after longtime legend Jerry Arledge Stepped down. After Garvin’s release, Davis won six of the next seven games including defeating both of his former jobs in back-to-back weeks. Even with the success he has enjoyed so far being the head man in charge, the goal for the team is to still be standing tall at the end of the year for a school that has a rich football history that includes 16 championship appearances and eight state title trophies.

The Rebels enter week nine against Alexandria with a 7-1 record, and with the man that the team calls “Coach KD” the proverbial ship will always have its captain for the time being.