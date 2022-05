After not hearing his name in the NFL Draft, Slade Bolden, still had an important call to take on Saturday night. On the other end, it was the Ravens giving the West Monroe High School alum a chance of a lifetime.

Congrats to @_slade_10! The former @WestMonroeFball QB/WR has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the @Ravens. Five rings during his 3 years with @AlabamaFTBL. pic.twitter.com/LnYNWruOQY — Chris Demirdjian (@ChrisDemirdjian) May 1, 2022

Baltimore and Bolden agreed on an undrafted free-agent deal on Saturday.

Details of the deal have not been released.

During Bolden’s final season with Alabama, he finished with 408 yards and three touchdowns.