West Monroe football alum, Reece Aultman, holds charity wiffle ball tournament to benefit local family

“It’s a joy and it’s a blessing knowing that people are coming together to play the game they love, which is baseball and softball, ” says West Monroe football alum, Reece Aultman. “But, also for the community to help someone in need.”

Hellen Keller once said, ‘Alone we can do so little. Together, we can do so much.’ Biedenharn Sports Complex in West Monroe hosted the 9th Annual ‘Under the Lights’ wiffle ball tournament. Yes, it’s all fun and games. But, the cause is important.

“So this year, our proceeds are going to support Cathy and Earl Neal, ” says Aultman. “Cathy was recently diagnosed with [Multiple Sclerosis]. She had to lose her job. And, Earl has had to take off to work to support her. And, so all of the proceeds are going to benefit her in her time of need.”

This tournament, which was once os small, has now grown into something huge in 2021.

“This year we have 72 teams, that’s the most teams we’ve ever had, ” says Aultman. “The first year when we started in 2013, we had 22. This year, we had the most ladies we’ve ever had.”