WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Student-Athletes from West Monroe high school got the chance to do what they’ve dreamed of since being a kid, officially putting the pen to the paper of taking their athletic and academics talents to the colligate level.

Chloe Batterton representing for West Monroe tennis shares the first time she fell in love with the sports of tennis.

“Oh actually, my brother started before I did so I was just sitting at his practices watching him play and watching him do it made me want to do it and I just fell in love, said Batterton.”

Chloe will be heading to Louisiana Christian University the school was her first choice and knew the program was the right fit for her.

“I just fell in love, it was one of the first schools I tried to get into. They didn’t email me for a while and then they email me a couple months ago. I was very excited, so I went to tour, and I just fell in love with the campus immediately. There’s a huge community there and they’re all really close together and they’re all like family and so that’s something I really like, said Batterton.”

Dribbling over to the hardwood, Carlasia Moore from the Lady Rebels basketball team. Carlasia has been playing ball since the third grade. She says it’s a blessing to receive a scholarship.

Moore is one of five basketball players in the class of 2023 to sign with Baton Rouge Community College out of Northeast Louisiana.

Talent down here gets looked over for a lot of kids. To make it from here and just getting a scholarship and being from Louisiana is just a blessing. A lot of women don’t get the opportunity, so I’m just going to take the opportunity and you know, says Moore.

Swinging things over to West Monroe baseball, senior Hemi Humphries makes it official and will be heading to Central Baptist College. He shares how it’s been a dream since he was three years old.

I’ve dream about this one is a little kid and I just been able to continue dreaming especially coming through high school and see how these guys you know they’re going to play college baseball and we have all those dreams. That’s all really you want to do to be considered into a group with those guys, I mean I think the talent here is very underrated, I think the people are finally catching onto it. I know they keep saying the south part of Louisiana is where it’s at, but I think people should realize West Monroe is where it’s at too, said Humphries.

These three Student-Athletes will debut their college athletic career later in the fall of 2023.

