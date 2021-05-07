West Monroe baseball prepares for quarterfinal date with Dutchtown

Second-seeded West Monroe prepares for a big test on Friday versus No. 10 Dutchdown in Class 5A.

But, that’s after the Rebels barely passed their exam against Parkway in the Regional Round. It was thanks to a timely catch from outfielder Kade Pittard.

Lane Little will head to the mound on Friday night, in hopes of getting one step closer to Sulphur.

“…Coming off that last series, going into game three we were really nervous, ” says Lane Little, Friday’s starting pitcher. “[We] had a lot of butterflies. But, the talk of the team this week is ‘Lay it all on the line’.”

“I think we’ve grown as a team, ” says outfielder, Kade Pittard. “At first it was a lot of individualism. But, we’ve grown. We’re starting to look really good.”