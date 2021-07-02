West Monroe and Hinds College alum, Chase DeJean, heads home to play for ULM

Spring 2022 should be a nice reunion for Chase DeJean and everyone who supported him at West Monroe High School.

The former Rebel baseball player signs to play for ULM. DeJean, the son of former Major Leaguer and St. Fred’s Head Baseball Coach, Mike DeJean, spent one season at Hinds Community College. This week, the school sent Cedar Creek alum, Brooks Auger, to the College World Series Champions, Mississippi State.

“It does give you a little extra juice on the field, ” says DeJean. “You actually have someone there to impress, kind of show out for. And, when you do something good, it’s just, that much more behind you to keep you going … With [Mike Federico] there, we’ll be able to do a lot of good things.”