West Monroe alum, Taylor Young, on series of events that led to Louisiana Tech hosting NCAA regional, ‘…It’s definitely a Hollywood script…’

For the first time ever, Pat Patterson Park/J.C. Love Field will serve as a host for the upcoming NCAA Baseball Regionals.

The Bulldogs will welcome, Alabama, NC State, and Rider University to the ‘Love Shack’. The first order of business, is a game versus the ‘Broncs’ of Rider, Friday at 6:00.

Over two years ago, Louisiana Tech’s baseball field was damaged by the deadly tornado in April 2019. For the remainder of that season, and for the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, the Dogs were forced to play home games at Ruston High School.

NBC 10 Sports asked West Monroe alum, Taylor Young, on the emotions of playing in a regional in 2021.

“It’s a story that’s got several different chapters in it, ” says Young. “Each chapter has its own little meaning. Tornado, new field, had to practice at Ruston High School. Just from all of the highs and all of the lows … It’s defintiely a Hollywood script from everything that’s happened the last few years to us getting to host a regional in Ruston. Couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

