West Monroe alum, Louisiana Tech infielder Taylor Young named to Conference-USA Pre-Season Team

By: Andrew Goodwin/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – Taylor Young earned his first Conference USA Preseason Team selection and conference coaches picked Louisiana Tech to finish third in the Preseason Coaches Poll, the conference announced on Wednesday.



The Bulldogs are fresh off a 34-24 (17-13) season and third-place C-USA finish in 2019. Tech opens the 2020 campaign with a doubleheader against UL-Lafayette and Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 15 in Lafayette, La.



Young, a two-year starter in the middle infield, was one of Tech’s most reliable bats last season. The West Monroe native posted a .316 batting average with a .443 on-base percentage. He finished second on the team in hits, batting average, OBP, and stolen bases while leading the Bulldogs with 41 walks. The junior has accumulated 84 walks in just two seasons and would join Tech’s top-ten in career walks with just three this year.



Conference coaches picked 2019 C-USA tournament champion Southern Miss to finish first with the Golden Eagles receiving six first place votes. Florida Atlantic, which earned the regular season title in 2019, got four first place votes. Rice and FIU earned the other two first place votes. The Owls and Panthers were picked to finish fifth and sixth, respectively.



Coaches selected Rice’s Trei Cruz as the preseason player of the year and FIU’s Logan Allen as the preseason pitcher of the year.



PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. Southern Miss (6)

2. Florida Atlantic (4)

3. Louisiana Tech

4. Old Dominion

5. Rice (1)

6. FIU (1)

7. WKU

8. UAB

9. UTSA

10. Marshall

11. Charlotte

12. Middle Tennessee

(first place votes in parentheses)



2020 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trei Cruz, Rice



2020 PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Logan Allen, FIU



2020 PRESEASON TEAM

SP: Logan Allen, FIU

SP: Hunter Gregory, Old Dominion

SP: Walker Powell, Southern Miss

RP: Colby Bruce, Charlotte

C: Nick Thornquist, UTSA

IF: Trei Cruz, Rice

IF: Matt Guidry, Southern Miss

IF: Andru Summerall, Florida Atlantic

IF: Francisco Urbaez, Florida Atlantic

IF: Taylor Young, Louisiana Tech

OF: Zach Davis, UAB

OF: Bobby Morgensen, Florida Atlantic

OF: Gabe Montenegro, Southern Miss

DH/UT Richard Constantine, WKU