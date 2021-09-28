West Monroe alum, Louisiana Tech full back Jacob Adams after Saturday, ‘ … we’ll take a win anyway we can get it …’

Through the first three quarters, Louisiana Tech’s defense didn’t allow much. That includes halting North Texas on fourth down four times.

The visitors did make it interesting, towards the end. The Mean Green scored 17 unanswered points, beginning in the 3rd quarter. UNT was only down one score with under six minutes remaining.

The Bulldog offense found the end zone four times in the team’s first five drives. That’s music to the ears for everyone on that side of the football – including former West Monroe Rebel, and current Tech full back Jacob Adams.

“We’ll take a win any way we can get it, ” says Adams. “Going forward from the tough loss against SMU, it was good we didn’t bring that with us and let it hurt us moving onto North Texas … starting 1-0 in conference, that’s very important.”