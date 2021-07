West Monroe alum, Josh Pearson, is still going yard, just months after his high school career ended.

The LSU baseball signee homered and won the contest by a “four home run” effort, according to the Sanford River Cats Twitter page, en route to the Florida League Home Run Derby.

Our 2021 HR Derby Champion is LSU upcoming freshman, Josh Pearson from @FCSLRats! Congratulations, Josh! pic.twitter.com/a6C8FIdFfJ — Florida League (@floridaleague) July 6, 2021

The afternoon was special, as Pearson’s father threw his son a few pitches during the festivities.

Last November, the former Rebel inked a scholarship with LSU. Pearson currently plays for the Sanford River Cats.