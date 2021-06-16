West Monroe 6U softball team set to represent Louisiana in national softball tournament, help needed for travel costs

There’s a group of six and seven-year olds set to represent all of Louisiana in a national softball tournament.

The West Monroe 6U softball team recently won a state tournament, under the direction of coaches Kenneth Hill and Nathan Dow. Now, they’re headed to participate in a national softball tournament, featuring other All-Star recreational league teams, in Pascagoula, Mississippi from July 6-10.

The team has created a Go Fund Me (click here) page to ensure all members of the team will be able to travel to Mississippi for the tournament.