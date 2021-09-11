Week 2 College Football Scores

Sports

by: Steven Pappas

Posted: / Updated:

College Football Week 2 Scores:

Louisiana Tech 45 Southeastern Louisiana 42

Southern Miss 37 Grambling 0

LSU 34 McNeese St. 7

Arkansas 40 #15 Texas 21

Oklahoma Baptist 45 Arkansas-Monticello 20

Southern Arkansas 42 SW Oklahoma Baptist 27

