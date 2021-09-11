Week 2 College Football Scores

College Football Week 2 Scores:
Louisiana Tech 45 Southeastern Louisiana 42
Southern Miss 37 Grambling 0
LSU 34 McNeese St. 7
Arkansas 40 #15 Texas 21
Oklahoma Baptist 45 Arkansas-Monticello 20
Southern Arkansas 42 SW Oklahoma Baptist 27
