“We can enforce our will on the ground,” Devon Benn on Southern’s running game

BATON ROUGE – The Jaguars continued to find success running the football against Prairie View A&M. Southern’s win against the Panthers totaled 507 rushing yards in their last two games, and the offensive line and running backs have seen their impact on opposing defenses.

“That’s huge for our o-lineman and the running backs because we can enforce our will on the ground. We can run the ball at will then we can have a really good offense,” Southern junior running back Devon Benn said.

“It’s just something we’ve worked on every single day. Coach Barry has really harped on us running the football. We’re seeing the works of our labor, but we’re not satisfied as far as where we’re at,” Southern senior center Jaylon Brinson said.

Click the video for more details on the story.