RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) Every summer Louisiana elite basketball players travel the country to compete in various tournaments.

The WBBP AAU Girls’ basketball team has spent the off-season working on elevating their skills on the court as they get ready for the Top-of-the-Boot Classic.

The basketball classic returns to North Louisiana and the showcase allows the players to continue their development plus get full game experiences among other skill-level teams.

Head Basketball Coach of WBBP and Carroll Lady Bulldogs Reggie Williams breaks down the purpose of having AAU teams for the athletes. “Sometimes it’s different when it comes to AAU

there are some different levels. There’s the elite level, where more of the grassroots level, was more concerned about how the kids get developed and then also try to do the best we can with the exposure, says Williams.”

An incoming sophomore at Ouachita Caitlyn Richard who plays for the Lady Lions Basketball team talks about the experience of playing AAU basketball.

Caitlyn Richard – forward | incoming sophomore at Ouachita high school.

“It is like a different experience when I first started playing with them like we went to big places with different skill levels and talents. It’s a good experience because I am better now.

Wbbp 8th-grade players Questin Starr better known as Cupcake is in her first year on the AAU team.

“It was scary at first, I didn’t know anybody, but now its better and more fun and I got comfortable with people,” says Starr.

Bailee Harrison has been with the team since the 5th grade both players will be heading to high school in the fall.

They’re spending this summer AAU season maturing their skills as role players and defining their game with the team.

“Like just building chemistry together like bonding and playing and getting to know them. Helping out other people all that stuff,” says Harrison.

As the team travels to different cities and experiences various camps and tournaments throughout the country Caitlyn shared which two cities were her favorite during the season.

“It was a big tournament like I remember Kentucky, we had it was like 90 courts up in there. It was big the big aau teams there, and in Atlanta, ja Morant was there,” says Richard.

The Williams Brothers basketball program has had over a dozen of their female athletes sign college scholarships from the class of 2022 and 2023.

The players come from local high schools in Northeast Louisiana now the class of 2027 will be stepping onto the high school courts ready to make their mark and continue their basketball journey.

Bailee Harrison and Questin Starr are heading to ruston high and are looking forward to being the next best in the state.

“The competition, yeah the competition, like competitiveness, and improving and all that stuff. Getting to know people and going to different places, if I play on that level and get to, says Harrison.”

With the success women’s basketball is having in 2023, I asked the ladies their thoughts on the talent of female basketball players in Louisiana.

Oh, we are there! We there! We there! Her name is Mikayla Williams she is from Louisiana and she is number one, going to LSU, stop playing with her. A lot of girls can look up to her and can learn a lot from her, and coming from Louisiana because you know most people don’t come to Louisiana like big colleges and stuff. So seeing somebody who’s near Shreveport in our area where you don’t get seen like that, and to go big like that, that’s the best to ever do it,” says Richard, Harrison, and Starr.

The tournament continues on July 2nd at 10 am at the Ruston Sports Complex.