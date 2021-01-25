WATCH: Southern Athletics releases Fall 2021 Football schedule

BATON ROUGE, LA — Southern University Athletics released its fall 2021 football scheduled on Monday which includes an 11-game schedule that features five home games and three non-conference opponents.

The Jaguars will open the season on Sept. 4th against Troy before opening a two-game home stand; September 11th at A.W. Mumford Stadium versus Miles College in the annual Pete Richardson Classic followed by McNeese State on September 18th.



Sept. 25th will mark the Southern’s Southwestern Athletic Conference opener when the Jags travel to Itta Bena, Mississippi, to face Mississippi Valley.



The Jaguars open the month of October with a trip to Arlington, Texas to take on Texas Southern University in the Arlington Football Showdown in Arlington, Texas before enjoying a bye week on October 9th.



Following the first bye week, the Jags travel to Pine Bluff, Arkansas to take on the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Jaguars close the month of October with back-to-back SWAC Western Division foes, Prairie View A&M on October 23rd (Homecoming) followed by a trip to Alcorn State on October 30th.



Heading into the last third of the season, Southern plays back-to-back home games. The Jaguars host Florida A&M on November 6th and will also face Jackson State on November 13th before enjoying its second open week of the 2021 campaign on November 20th.



The Jaguars conclude the season on November 27th in the 48th annual Bayou Classic against Grambling State in the game’s return to the Louisiana Superdome.



The 2021 SWAC Championship game is scheduled for Saturday, December 4th.



2021 Southern University Football Schedule (Fall)

Sept. 4 @ Troy, Troy, Ala.

Sept. 11 Miles College, (Pete Richardson Classic) Baton Rouge, La. +

Sept. 18 McNeese State, Baton Rouge, La.

Sept. 25 @ Mississippi Valley, Itta Bena, Ms.

Oct. 2 Texas Southern (Arlington Football Showdown), Arlington, TX.^

Oct. 9 -Open-

Oct. 16 @ Arkansas Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff, Ark.

Oct. 23 Prairie View A&M, (Homecoming), Baton Rouge, La. #

Oct. 30 @ Alcorn State, Lorman, Ms.

Nov. 6 Florida A&M, Baton Rouge, La.

Nov. 13 Jackson State, Baton Rouge, La.

Nov. 21 –Open-

Nov. 27 Grambling State, (Bayou Classic), New Orleans *

+ Pete Richardson Classic

^ Arlington Football Showdown

# Homecoming

* Bayou Classic

Home Games in BOLD

