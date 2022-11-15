BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers are going to the SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3.

This after a hard fought win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, November 12.

The Tigers at 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the SEC with two games to go on the schedule.

The UAB Blazers are coming to Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 19.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

On Monday, LSU head football coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media and had this to say about how the team got ready for the Razorbacks.