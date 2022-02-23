BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Head Football Coach Brian Kelly will introduce his new coaching staff on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and Thursday, Feb. 24.
The defensive staff and special teams coordinator will be introduced on Wednesday. The offensive staff will be introduced on Thursday, according to an official press release.
Both announcements will begin at noon.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Defensive Staff
- Matt House – Defensive Coordinator
- Jamar Cain – Defensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator
- Kerry Cooks – Defensive Safeties Coach
- Robert Steeples – Corners Coach
- Frank Wilson – Associate Head Coach and Running Backs Coach
“At the end of the day, there was a hunger to come back. Coming back to college I’m fortunate to do that,” House said on coming back from Kansas and the NFL.
According to LSU Sports Network, House was a linebacker coach for three years.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Special Teams Coordinator
- Brian Polian
Thursday, Feb. 24 – Offensive Staff