WATCH: Joe Burrow makes special calls to essential workers in his hometown ahead of the NFL Draft

Awaiting a special call of his own, former LSU QB Joe Burrow made special calls to essential workers in his hometown of Athens, OH ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow, the projected #1 overall pick, took part in surprise video calls with Lowe’s associates who have served the local Athens, OH community when it needed them most. During the calls, Burrow offered to host each associate at one of his future games, no matter where he plays.

National hardware and outdoors store Lowe’s is using the NFL draft to launch a campaign thanking the company’s 300,000 associates for serving their communities amid COVID-19.