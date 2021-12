ULM (6-4) defeats SFA (8-3), 82-69 on the road. The Warhawks handed the Lumberjacks their third loss in the last 34 games at William R. Johnson Coliseum.

Nika Metskhvarishvili led ULM with 21 points. He was one of four that scored in double-digits. West Monroe High School alum, Langston Powell, saw 21 minutes of action in the win.

Warhawks hand SFA only their 3rd home loss in their last 34 home games #ULMvsSFA #TheBestIsOnTheBayou pic.twitter.com/OA3tTpl8Jv — ULM Men's Basketball (@ULM_MBB) December 15, 2021

ULM will next hosts Southern Miss at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Saturday at 2:00.