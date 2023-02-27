The time for college football fans to rejoice has returned for early 2023.

Many programs across the country have released their football schedules for the upcoming season. Now, add ULM to that list.

The Warhawks will host Army on September 2. This season will also see visits to a pair of “Power Five” schools: Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

ULM will visit College Station on September 16. On November 18, they will travel to Oxford.

Terry Bowden, entering his fourth season as ULM’s head coach, will see his squad close out 2023 against ULL.